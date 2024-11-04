Every week on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Elsie-Grace Wren RoderickElsie-Grace Wren Roderick was born on May 8, 2024, at home in Treowen weighing 7lb. Her parents are Rachael and Rhys Roderick and her siblings are Aria-Rose, five, Eirwen, four, Aneira, two, and Osian, one.

Aubrey Marie DennisAubrey Marie Dennis was born on September 10, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbra, weighing 7lb 8oz. Her parents are Jody and Craig Dennis, of Newport, and her siblings are Amaia, four, and Henley, 22 months. She shares a birthday with her mum.

Otto James HollowayOtto James Holloway was born on October 15, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 1oz. His parents are Aynslie and Dmitri Holloway, of Cwmbran, and his sibling is Reya, nine.