The farming body said: "The misguided and ill-thought-out reforms to Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief will not only lead to lasting damage to Welsh farming and the break-up of family farms, but will also leave farmers with neither the means, confidence nor the incentive to invest in the future of their business."

NFU Cymru president Aled Jones said: “The changes announced are not only a threat to our family farm structure and our tenanted sector but also to our nation’s food security.

“This tax-raid on agricultural property and businesses is misguided and will seriously harm our family farms, rural communities and our ability to produce affordable food for the nation, whilst delivering negligible revenue to the Treasury in terms of overall government spending."