NAHT Cymru has responded to the announcement about schools investment in the budget and has called for Welsh schools to get the equivalent level of funding.
Laura Doel, national secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT Cymru, said: “School leaders in Wales will have noted with interest the investment the chancellor announced in the budget for core school funding, pupils with additional needs, and school buildings in England.
“The school funding situation in Wales is dire and unsustainable – our recent funding report found that school leaders are currently facing impossible decisions and being forced to contemplate setting deficit budgets, cutting spending on pupils, and making teachers and support staff redundant.
"At a time when both schools and local authorities in Wales are facing these severe financial challenges when it comes to delivering education, it’s essential that the Welsh Government ensures that when it receives its uplifted settlement from Whitehall, Welsh schools receive the equivalent level of investment."
