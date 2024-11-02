Robert Francis, from Magor, currently uses a walking stick to get around due to ongoing mobility issues, and has a blue badge parking card.

This card allows Mr Francis to park in disabled parking spaces when he goes out into the town, but he claims that on multiple occasions he has been unable to park in these spaces and go out because he claims able-bodied drivers are unfairly parking in these spaces.

Disabled parking cards enable those with mobility issues to park legally in disabled parking bays (Image: File) According to Mr Francis, there are already "very few" disabled parking bays in the village, meaning that he is already limited with when and where he can go out in his local area.

He explained: "There's a major general problem in the village of Magor, with many able bodied motorists using the very few disabled parking bays in the area.

"This is massively annoying to me as a disabled driver, as these spaces are designed for people like me to use, and it's completely unfair that people think they can just park in these bays without a badge regardless of the consequences."

Able-bodied drivers have been seen parking in the few disabled bays around Magor (Image: Supplied) He has found on a number of occasions that he has had difficulty parking in one of the main car parks in the village opposite the entrance to Magor CIW Primary School on Sycamore Terrace, and feels that some motorists who park in these spaces when they shouldn't are acting like a "school bully" towards other residents.

Mr Francis added: "I've raised this issue in my local council office in Magor, and I was told there is a lack of resources to monitor and police this issue.

"I've kept repeatedly reporting this issue and the council have told me they are just powerless to clamp or tow away any vehicles who park there.

"I think people who park in these spaces without the right to do so are showing a lack of respect, and the council should be trying to take stronger action.

"I've been told people have been fined and instructed not to park there, but nothing has changed. I was advised to flag it up to the police, but I just don't know if there's any point if the council has no power to do anything in the first instance.

"It's just completely unfair and antisocial. It needs to stop now."

Monmouthshire County Council were contacted for a comment.