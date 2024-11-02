Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged as part of her budget to 'stop shoplifting in its tracks', removing legislation which means thefts worth less than £200 are subject to less serious punishments.

She also promised more funding to crack down on organised crime gangs which target retailers, and to provide more training to police officers and retailers.



Gwent PCC Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd said: “The rise in shoplifting, and violence and abuse towards shopworkers is deeply concerning and I am really pleased to see the UK Government following through with the commitments it made in the King’s Speech earlier this year and investing to tackle these crimes.



“I look forward to working with the new UK government, and the government here in Wales, closely to deliver on these commitments for our residents and make a real difference to our communities.”