Since October 30, 2014, more than 685,000 passengers have flown from Cardiff to holiday destinations across Europe with Ryanair.

The Irish low-cost airline currently operates flights between Cardiff and a number of destinations including the Algarve (Faro), Costa Blanca (Alicante), Costa del Sol (Malaga), Canary Islands (Tenerife), and the Republic of Ireland (Dublin).

These destinations offer options for a winter holiday in Tenerife or a festive city break in Dublin.

Ryanair has also operated additional flights from Cardiff for sporting events such as the Six Nations, Rugby World Cup and Champions League.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: "The whole team at Cardiff Airport want to say a huge thank you and congratulations to Europe’s no.1 airline, Ryanair.

"It’s amazing to see so many of our passengers enjoying the advantages of using Ryanair flights at our airport.

"People living in Wales have great choice of popular destinations at low prices, thanks to Ryanair’s growth over the years.

"We’ve seen huge demand from our customers for more low-cost travel from their national airport.

"We look forward to working with the team at Ryanair to continue growing in Wales."