Financed by the Welsh Government through the Welsh language technology action plan, the Lleisiwr programme allows people to bank their voice and creates a personal synthetic voice for them.

Cabinet secretary for finance and Welsh language Mark Drakeford said: "Losing your voice is a devastating experience for people, and technological advances can help them to communicate again during this vulnerable time.

“Previously, voice banking was only available in English. I’m proud to support a project that enables people to continue to communicate with their friends and family in their own language."

Lleisiwr was developed by Canolfan Bedwyr in Bangor University.

Welsh language technology is a key element of the Welsh Government's Welsh language strategy, Cymraeg 2050: A million Welsh speakers.

As part of this work, grants are allocated towards innovative projects which aim to increase people’s daily use of the language and to promote technology which supports the use of Welsh.