The service has asked people to take care to avoid adding to the number of incidents that need to be dealt with by crews and call handlers.

Last year, the service received 3,433 calls to 999 and a further 8,159 non-emergency calls to NHS 111 Wales over the Bonfire Night period.

Judith Bryce, the trust’s assistant director of operations (national operations and support), said: "On what is a high-pressure night for all emergency services across Wales, we are urging the public to help safeguard themselves, their families, neighbours, and friends by staying safe and not taking risks."

The service has said that burns and smoke inhalation from fireworks and bonfires can be serious, particularly for those with respiratory conditions like asthma.

Burn injuries can be avoided by following the firework code, but if you do suffer a burn, the service has said to get the person away from the heat source, cool the burn with lukewarm or cool water for 20 minutes, remove any clothing or jewellery that’s near the burnt area, make sure the person keeps warm, cover the burn using a layer of cling film or a clean plastic bag, use painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, and visit the burns and scalds page on the NHS 111 Wales website.

The service has also said to only use the emergency department for severe trauma, injuries, or illnesses, and only call 999 for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

The service has also issued some crucial safety reminders for a secure and enjoyable Bonfire Night.

These include choosing professional displays, carrying your inhaler to quickly address any asthma symptoms triggered by smoky air, maintaining a safe distance from the bonfire and being mindful of wind direction to avoid excessive smoke inhalation, and considering staying indoors if fireworks have previously triggered your asthma, especially if air quality is poor.

Ms Bryce said: "Let's make this Bonfire Night a memorable and safe occasion by prioritising our well-being and the well-being of others.

"Enjoy the festivities responsibly and have a fantastic Bonfire Night."