South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Major tailbacks across M4 between Cardiff and Newport

Live

M4 tailbacks between Cardiff and Newport

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • There are major tailbacks on the M4 between Cardiff and Newport
  • There are currently 20 minutes of delay between J30 and J26 eastbound

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos