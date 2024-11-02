Online grooming crimes have more than doubled in Wales since the offence first came into force, according to new data from the NSPCC.
The figures provided by Gwent, Dyfed Powys, North Wales and South Wales police forces show 554 sexual communication with a child offences were recorded in 2023/24 – more than double the 274 recorded in 2017/18.
The data reveals that Snapchat was the most popular platform used by perpetrators to target children online last year, with the messaging app present in 48 per cent of grooming cases across the UK where the means of communication was disclosed.
Meta platforms featured in more than a quarter of UK recorded cases where a platform was known, with WhatsApp (12 per cent), Facebook and Messenger (10 per cent), and Instagram (six per cent) all being used to abuse children.
Girls made up 81 per cent of total UK recorded online grooming cases where gender was known in 2023/24.
The youngest victim of online grooming in 2023/24 was a five-year-old boy.
The NSPCC, which is Newsquest's charity of the year, issued the findings a year on from the Online Safety Act being passed.
It is urging Ofcom to significantly strengthen the rules social media platforms must follow to tackle child sexual abuse on their products.
It said the regulator currently puts too much focus on acting after harm has taken place rather than being proactive to ensure the design features of social media apps are not contributing to abuse.
And the charity is also calling on the UK government to strengthen legislation to ensure child sexual abuse is disrupted in private messages such as on Snapchat and WhatsApp.
Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “We need ambitious regulation by Ofcom who must significantly strengthen their current approach to make companies address how their products are being exploited by offenders.
“It is clear that much of this abuse is taking place in private messaging which is why we also need the UK government to strengthen the Online Safety Act to give Ofcom more legal certainty to tackle child sexual abuse on the likes of Snapchat and WhatsApp.”
National Police Chief’s Council lead for child protection and abuse investigations Becky Riggs said: “The numbers in this NSPCC data are shocking and policing joins partners in urging tech companies and Ofcom to fulfil their legal and moral obligations to keep children safe from harm within the online communities they have created.
“A year on from the Online Safety Act being passed, it is imperative that the responsibility of safeguarding children online is placed with the companies who create spaces for them, and the regulator strengthens rules that social media platforms must follow.
“Policing will not stop in its fight against those who commit these horrific crimes. We cannot do this alone, so while we continue to pursue and prosecute those who abuse and exploit children, we repeat our call for more to be done by companies in this space.”
