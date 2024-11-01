The crisp giant is responsible for a range of products including Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.

Back in August Walkers teamed up with Heinz to launch a new sandwich-inspired crisp range.

The new Walkers and Heinz crisp range included:

Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo

Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup

Cheese Toastie and Heinz Beanz

Now they are teaming up with Subway to celebrate National Sandwich Day, which takes place on November 3.

As part of the celebrations, people will be able to claim a free packet of Walkers crisps from Subway stores across the UK.

Wayne Newton from Walkers said: “We are excited to be giving people more of what they love this National Sandwich Day.

"Through partnering with Subway, we’re ensuring that sandwiches can be enjoyed as they should be – with Walkers crisps.’’

How to claim a free packet of Walkers Crisps

To claim your free packet of Walkers crisps you have to be a Subway Rewards member. Then all you have to do is purchase any Sub, wrap or salad. It's that simple.

But you will have to be quick as the offer is only available for a limited time - until November 26.

You can claim your free packet of Walkers crisps when you order either in-restaurant or via click and collect on the Subway Rewards app.