Three A roads in South Wales have been named among the worst speed camera hotspots in the UK.
A list of the worst speed cameras across Britain has been compiled by solicitors Legal Expert and published in the Daily Mail based on the number of speeding fines issued during the 12 months prior to April 5, 2024.
This list was compiled based off information provided from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to all 43 police forces in England and Wales (23 of which replied).
The FOI request revealed, that more than 5.2 million speeding fines were issued from April 5, 2023 to 2024.
While it is estimated that, including the authorities that didn't reply, around nine million were handed out.
Seven common speed camera myths
These statistics did not include Scotland or Northern Ireland.
The UK's worst speed camera hotspots
The worst speed camera hotspots in the UK, according to the Daily Mail, are:
- A38 - Sutton in Ashfield
- M25 - Junction 7 to 16, Surrey
- A217 - Reigate
- M3 - Junction 2 to 4a, Surrey
- M25 - Junction with M3, Surrey
- M6 - Between junctions 7 and 8 (northbound)
- A14 - Suffolk
- M23 - Junction 8 to 10, Surrey
- A48 - Usk Way, Newport
- M25 - Junction 5 (anticlockwise), Kent
- A1081 - New Airport Way, Luton
- A48 - Western Avenue, Cardiff
- M62 - Merseyside (westbound)
- M6 - Near junction 10, West Midlands (southbound)
- M25 - Swanley (clockwise)
- Garston Way, Merseyside
- M5 - Gloucestershire
- A470 - Northern Avenue, Cardiff
- A1(M) - Junction 61, Durham
- A5 - Hockliffe
The South Wales speed cameras among the worst in the UK
The A48 (Usk Way) in Newport as well as the A48 (Western Avenue) and A470 (Northern Avenue) in Cardiff were among the worst spots in the UK for getting caught by speed cameras.
The worst speed camera hotspot in the UK was the A38 in Sutton in Ashfield.
The speed camera on that section of the road was only installed back in August 2023 and has already been the cause of 23,331 fines, with a daily average of 72.
In comparison the speed cameras on:
- The A48 (Usk Way) in Newport resulted in 8,927 fines (in the 12 months to April 5, 2024) with a daily average of 24
- The A48 (Western Avenue) in Cardiff resulted in 8,060 fines (in the same period) with a daily average of 22
- The A470 (Northern Avenue) in Cardiff resulted in 6,284 fines with a daily average of 17
What is the penalty for speeding
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
If you accumulate 12 or more penalty points within three years, you could be disqualified from driving.
In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.
