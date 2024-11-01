A list of the worst speed cameras across Britain has been compiled by solicitors Legal Expert and published in the Daily Mail based on the number of speeding fines issued during the 12 months prior to April 5, 2024.

This list was compiled based off information provided from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to all 43 police forces in England and Wales (23 of which replied).

The FOI request revealed, that more than 5.2 million speeding fines were issued from April 5, 2023 to 2024.

While it is estimated that, including the authorities that didn't reply, around nine million were handed out.

These statistics did not include Scotland or Northern Ireland.

The UK's worst speed camera hotspots

The worst speed camera hotspots in the UK, according to the Daily Mail, are:

A38 - Sutton in Ashfield M25 - Junction 7 to 16, Surrey A217 - Reigate M3 - Junction 2 to 4a, Surrey M25 - Junction with M3, Surrey M6 - Between junctions 7 and 8 (northbound) A14 - Suffolk M23 - Junction 8 to 10, Surrey A48 - Usk Way, Newport M25 - Junction 5 (anticlockwise), Kent A1081 - New Airport Way, Luton A48 - Western Avenue, Cardiff M62 - Merseyside (westbound) M6 - Near junction 10, West Midlands (southbound) M25 - Swanley (clockwise) Garston Way, Merseyside M5 - Gloucestershire A470 - Northern Avenue, Cardiff A1(M) - Junction 61, Durham A5 - Hockliffe

The South Wales speed cameras among the worst in the UK

The A48 (Usk Way) in Newport as well as the A48 (Western Avenue) and A470 (Northern Avenue) in Cardiff were among the worst spots in the UK for getting caught by speed cameras.

The worst speed camera hotspot in the UK was the A38 in Sutton in Ashfield.

The speed camera on that section of the road was only installed back in August 2023 and has already been the cause of 23,331 fines, with a daily average of 72.

In comparison the speed cameras on:

The A48 (Usk Way) in Newport resulted in 8,927 fines (in the 12 months to April 5, 2024) with a daily average of 24

The A48 (Western Avenue) in Cardiff resulted in 8,060 fines (in the same period) with a daily average of 22

The A470 (Northern Avenue) in Cardiff resulted in 6,284 fines with a daily average of 17

What is the penalty for speeding

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

If you accumulate 12 or more penalty points within three years, you could be disqualified from driving.

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.