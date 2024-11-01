POLICE are appealing for help to identify a man who was in the area at the time of an alleged burglary.
Officers have launched an investigation following a report of a burglary and are trying to identify the man in the picture above.
Gwent Police received a report of a burglary at Merchant's Hill Baptist Church, Pontypool that is believed to have happened sometime between 6.40pm and 8.40pm on Wednesday 23 October.
A spokesperson said: "We understand that the pictures are not the clearest, but the man appears to be wearing a two-tone colour jacket, possible red on the upper part including chest and shoulders, and a dark colour on the bottom part.
"If you recognise this man, or think it could be you, please contact us - by calling 101, on our website or by direct message on social media - and quote log reference number 2400354112.
"We're also asking for anyone who witnessed anything to come forward, and for any motorists using the A4043/Osborne Road at the time to check their dashcam footage."
