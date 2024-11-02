And the majority - 89 per cent - agree that food outlets should step up and protect their deliveries from tampering.

These are among the finding of a YouGov survey by retail and catering consumables provider, CCS McLays.

The survey found that among Welsh residents who have ordered delivery food, temperature was the main concern (53 per cent), with 49 per cent have been concerned about missing items, 41 per cent by receiving the wrong order, 27 per cent say the poor state of food rang alarm bells, and 22 per cent have had concerns about the condition of its packaging.

The CCS McLays survey also found 51 per cent want a clear tracking process, 50 per cent prefer tamper-proof packaging, 48 per cent opt for a sealed delivery container, 45 per cent emphasise the importance of a pleasant interaction with the delivery driver, 41 per cent value timely delivery, and 29 per cent seek an easy way to raise concerns.

