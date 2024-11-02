Gwyneth Lewis was the inaugural National Welsh Poet in 2005 and in 2022 was awarded an MBE for services to literature and mental health.

She works in both Welsh and English and wrote the text which appears over the Welsh Millennium Centre in Cardiff: 'Creu gwir fel gwydr o ffwrnais awen - In these stones horizons sing'.

On Friday, November 15, she will be at the Cwtsh, the community and arts centre at the Handpost, Stow Hill, as part of the tour for 'Nightshade Mother'.

The book is a memoir of her painful upbringing, a book for anyone who has suffered at the hands of a coercive parent.

The evening at the Cwtsh, which has disabled access, will start at 7.30pm. Admission is £3 and there is a licensed bar.