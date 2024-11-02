Councils across Wales are looking to Welsh Government to provide a funding settlement which will support their delivery of common priorities.
Welsh Local Government Association finance spokesperson, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said: "While we will take time to consider the full implications for Welsh councils, I welcome the new direction set out in the budget. UK, Welsh and local governments’ priorities are fully aligned, and the chancellor’s announcements will help to support their delivery.
“The £1.7bn for Welsh Government will help to enable ministers to support council-run services to deliver on their priorities and to invest in preventative services."
Cllr Hunt, who is leader of Torfaen County Borough Council, said: “A slew of measures will provide a cash injection for public services, including £1.3bn for English councils, including £600m funding commitment for social care, and a £500m boost for affordable homes.
"Local government in Wales will look to Welsh Government to provide consequential funding in full to support councils’ contribution to fulfilling these ambitions.
“I also welcome confirmation of the additional year of Shared Prosperity Funding, as the WLGA has long called for. This will give certainty in planning budgets and we will look forward to receiving more detail.”
Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, WLGA Independent Group, said: "Welsh councils are really feeling the strain as costs keep rising and demand grows.
"Without sustainable, long-term funding that reflects the scale of these pressures, it’s hard to see how we can keep up. We’re grateful to the Welsh Government for their engagement with local government. But as we look to the settlement for Welsh councils, we will need an acknowledgment of the gravity of the position for our essential local services.”
