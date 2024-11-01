Officers received a report of a cold caller claiming to be from 'Money Expert' operating in Edward German Crescent, Newport.

The caller wore a uniform and was let inside to discuss saving money on bills.

The caller has been described a being a white male, of a slim build, with short blonde hair and glasses, and in his twenties.

He was wearing a white shirt, a dark blue jacket with "Money Expert" written on it, dark trousers, brown shoes, and had a badge on a lanyard around his neck.

Gareth Shaw, deputy editor at Money Saving Expert, said:

“Sadly, from time to time, we do get reports of cold callers claiming to be from MSE from households across the country.

"But please know – and spread the word if you can – that Money Saving Expert never cold calls, and these people are nothing to do with us. We don’t, in any way, take part in any form of cold calling.

“If someone does appear at your door claiming to be from Money Saving Expert, please turn them away and report the incident to Action Fraud.

"Even if you didn’t interact with them or lose any money, it could potentially stop others from being scammed.”

Protect yourself from cold callers - remember:

don't share personal information with unsolicited visitors

be cautious and verify the identity of callers by contacting the company directly if their visit is unplanned

check your credit file for suspicious activity and inform your bank if necessary.

If you've been a victim of a scam, please report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 or head to their website.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, via the website, or direct message on social media, quoting reference number 2400355969.