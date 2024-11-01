Mr Crewe, 36, died from a stab wound to the chest on Chepstow Road, Newport, on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Sentencing will likely take place on November 28, 2024. Sisman will be sentenced to life in prison.

The day after Mr Crewe's death, just after 8.20pm on May 15, Sisman was arrested on the south-bound slip road at junction 32 of the M32 in Bristol. Sisman had a romantic date arranged in Bristol on that day.

Sisman did not give evidence in the trial.

Mr Crewe, 36, was found unresponsive with serious injuries in Maindee earlier this year.

Despite receiving treatment from paramedics, Mr Crewe, who friends and family described as a "gentle giant", died at the scene at around 6pm.

Sadie Calverley, a close friend, said that Lee had been playing with her children 20 minutes before he was killed.

