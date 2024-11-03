Collin. Bulldog cross. Two. Collin originally came to us from a breeder in July and was briefly adopted for 24 hours but his adopters felt that he wasn’t quite confident enough for their busy home. He can be a little fearful and anxious and they realised he was afraid of sudden movements. They have said that even in those 24 hours he showed signs of being an incredible dog. He just wasn’t quite ready for a busy home.

Nelly. Collie. Three. Nelly is a sweet but scared girl who has come from her breeder. She is skittish and shies away at noises and movement so could be a flight risk and so will need a secure home and garden where she can be safe and begin to relax. She will need a kind dog in her new home to help her settle. She has never lived indoors so will need to learn skills such as house training.

Bobby-beans. Labrador. Three. Bobby Beans has come to us from a home through no fault of his own. He will be looking for a home where there is another kind resident dog. He could live with older dog savvy children. He walks on a lead quite nicely, and he may be house trained but may need additional work in his new environment.

Freya. Cocker Spaniel. Three. Freya has come from a breeder. She is very timid and is having a hard time settling into her new environment. Due to her past experiences with human interactions, we are taking a slow approach at warming her up to people as she needs reassurance and to feel safe. Freya would suit best in a home with at least one other resident dog to help build confidence. She is needing a very patient home to give her a chance.

Jack. Beagle. Four. Jack has come from a breeder, although we are told he may have lived in a home at some point in his life. Jack doesn’t enjoy formal handling, and also needs careful introductions to other dogs. He will need an experienced, adult-only home with no visiting children. We feel with the right setup, somewhere safe and warm to cwtch up in bed and lots of stimulating human interaction he will thrive!