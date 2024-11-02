The Angel Hotel, in Abergavenny, joins just over 50 luxury and boutique hotels hand-picked for the collection and is among only four in Wales.

The family-run Angel Hotel is a former coaching inn set in the centre of the market town.

It has been thoughtfully renovated over the years by the Griffiths family to create a stylish hotel.

William Griffiths, co-owner of The Angel, said: “It's an honour to join the prestigious POB Hotels collection and a recognition of our aim to be a beacon of hospitality offering a unique guest experience.

"POB’s collection is made up of the most unique, characterful hotels and the selection process is rigorous so we’re delighted to have been invited to join and sit alongside some of the best hotels in the country.”

Kalindi Juneja, chief executive of POB Hotels, said: “We are so pleased to welcome The Angel in Abergavenny to the POB Hotels collection. It is a property with a stellar reputation for exceptional culinary experiences and a true dedication to local sourcing and family spirit. This addition highlights our commitment to curating a collection that reflects the diverse, authentic character of British hospitality.”

The hotel has 31 bedrooms with contemporary furnishings, bespoke furniture and original local art.

Seasonal modern British food is served in the formal Oak Room dining room and Foxhunter Bar. The hotel is renowned for afternoon tea.