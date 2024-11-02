Cardiff is the third most lottery-funded city in the UK.

According to recent research by NoDepositRewards.org, the Welsh capital has received £15.6 million in 2024 so far, equating to £40.68 per person.

The study analysed data from the Department for Media, Culture, and Sport, focusing on grants awarded in 2024 and comparing them against the population in each local authority.

Most of Cardiff's funding has gone to sport, followed closely by the arts.

A spokesperson from NoDepositRewards.org said: "This research highlights the significant impact that National Lottery funding has had on local communities across the UK, especially in areas like the Orkney Islands, which have received the highest funding per head this year.

"It’s encouraging to see how these funds are being directed towards various sectors, from sports to arts and heritage, contributing to both community development and cultural enrichment."