The property at Central Buildings, High Street, Blackwood, sandwiched in between a shoe shop and an opticians, measures a measly 11.5 sq m.

The property at Central Buildings, High Street, Blackwood, is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions. Picture: Ollie Barnes(Image: Ollie Barnes) But, as the saying goes, good things come in small packages and this petite property, which is being sold at auction, could provide the perfect opportunity for business expansion.

Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, is confident the unique space, which is just 4.5 feet wide with a depth of 28 feet, could be a perfect fit for a small business with big ideas.

Debra, no stranger to selling ‘unusual ‘ lots at auction, with a haunted pub and a disused undertaker's parlour in her sales portfolio, is not fazed.

She said: "We believe that this is surely the smallest shop currently for sale in South Wales. Although it's small it's in an ideal spot for the right business

"The shuttered premises has previously traded as a vape shop, a sweet stall and as a sandwich bar. The possibilities for the space may not be endless but with some imagination it could perhaps become a takeaway coffee shop, card shop, small boutique, perhaps a mobile phone repair outlet, a bijou beauty salon or nail bar.

"The shop, sandwiched between ShoeZone and Specsavers and with a range of independent and national traders nearby, has a kitchenette at the back so there's a start for the entrepreneurial cafe owner at least."

The property was recently renovated property and was previously let at £3,650 pa.

It is listed for sale by Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £24,000 and is exempt from business rates due to its low rateable value.

Bidding starts at noon, on Tuesday, November 5 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, November 7.