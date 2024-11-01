The Zone Youth Centre welcomed the community on Friday, October 25, to celebrate the completion of the work.

The centre was officially reopened by Councillor Su McConnel, chairperson of Monmouthshire County Council, Councillor Maxine Mitchell, mayor of Caldicot Town Council, and some young people from the centre.

External rendering and cladding, a new insulated roof, and new windows and doors were amongst some of the works carried out, all of which help to improve the energy efficiency of the building.

Run in partnership by Caldicot Youth Group and MonLife Youth Service, The Zone provides a safe space where qualified and EWC-registered youth workers create various activities, opportunities, and support for youth in the area.

Caldicot Youth Group, a registered charity, aims to support the development of youth provision, develop premises for a permanent youth facility, and advocate for young people in the Severnside area.

The renovation of the Zone supports the Caldicot Town Centre Regeneration Plan, which was produced in 2018 and included a regeneration project framework for Caldicot.

Funding came from the Welsh Government Transforming Town Placemaking Grant and the council as part of the Town Centre Property Improvement Grants Programme.

Councillor Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council, deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: "It is wonderful to see the result of all the hard work which has been put in as part of the regeneration of the Zone since March."

Cabinet member for education, Councillor Martyn Groucutt, added: "I know many people were excited for this day to come, and I am sure we will see the benefits of the work in the coming weeks and months.

"Centres like the Zone are vital to how we support young people across Monmouthshire."

The centre was also given National Lottery funding, which went towards refurbishing the kitchen and provided further funding for cooking activities going forward.

Other funding towards the project came from the Welsh Church Fund, ConveyLaw, GAVO/SPF Capital Grants, and Ecclesiastical.