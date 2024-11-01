Joseph Ross, 36, said: "Thank god that common sense has prevailed.

"Ultimately, we got some justice today. It's not going to bring Lee back unfortunately but hopefully he is looking down and he has realised he has got some justice."

Many of Mr Crewe's family and friends had been present at Sisman's trial at Newport Crown Court, which started on Monday. Mr Ross said the experience was challenging.

"It's been a tough week. It's been tough since it started, for the family," he said.

Yesterday it was reported that Mr Crewe had cocaine and alcohol in his blood at the time of his death and that he had a history of violent behaviour.

Mr Ross acknowledged that his cousin could be brazen but deep down he was not a violent person.

"Unfortunately, just the same as any trial case, the person in question needs to be slandered but hopefully it puts people in the place to know that although Lee was a brash character, he was a gentle giant," said Mr Ross.

This echoed the tributes that family and friends paid at the time of Mr Crewe's death in which he was described as a "gentle giant" and having a big heart.

Paying his own tribute to his cousin, Mr Ross said: "Although he was taller than me and the same age as me, I was like his bigger brother in terms of trying to keep him on the right track and try and guide him in the best way possible.

"We were thick and then from day dot until obviously it happened [Mr Crewe's death]. It is like losing a brother."

Mr Ross said his cousin should still be here today.

"Ultimately, his life has been lost because of a selfish act by David Sisman.

"Now, obviously, justice has got the right result for the family. I am just glad that today we got the best result we could possibly get without bringing him back."