The Eco Experts' 2024 National Home Energy Survey found that 74 per cent of respondents in Wales are dissatisfied with political efforts to lower emissions.

This is the highest level of dissatisfaction across the UK.

The survey also revealed that Wales has the lowest uptake of low carbon technology, with only 39 per cent of respondents having purchased such technology in the past year.

This is five percentage points below the national average in 2024.

The survey highlighted a lack of confidence in energy use among Welsh respondents, with one in five not confident in understanding their energy use.

This could be a contributing factor to the low uptake of low carbon technologies.

Roland Ellison, editor of The Eco Experts, said: "The overall picture across Wales is pretty clear - there is widespread dissatisfaction from the public with the efforts of political parties to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions.

"The UK’s political leaders need to be bolder in their policy, communications and government funding schemes.

"This could significantly help the general public adopt low-carbon technology in greater numbers."

The survey was conducted in June 2024, in association with Project Solar, and included 2,184 UK adults aged 21 to 85.

Mr Ellison added: "While our survey was carried out just before the 2024 General Election, the new Labour government has the power to prioritise renewable energy.

"This will likely lead to cleaner and cheaper energy for the nation in the long term."