The figures show that just over a quarter of adults in Wales aged 18 to 65 have checked their pension in the last year, either by reading their annual statement or logging onto an online platform.

MaPS is urging people to check their pensions and to talk about money with friends and family in line with Talk Money Week, its annual campaign encouraging people to have more open conversations around money.

MaPS research shows that those who do talk about money make better financial decisions and feel less stressed or anxious and more in control.

Lee Phillips, Wales manager at the Money and Pensions Service, said: “No matter how you do it; whether you read your annual statement, contact your pension provider by phone, or log onto your online pension platform, make sure to check your pension, and encourage others to do the same.”