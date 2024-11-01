Police were called to a break-in at the cricket star's home in Castle Eden on October 17, while he was playing in Pakistan, where high-value items were taken.

Stokes revealed his wife and two children were in his home at the time of the terrifying ordeal - but thankfully his family did not come to any physical harm.

The 33-year-old posted several pictures of the missing "sentimental" items on social media earlier this week, which included the medal for the OBE he received in 2020, a Christian Dior handbag, a gold ring with England cricket insignia, and bracelets.

Now, Durham Constabulary has confirmed that a 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested overnight on suspicion of burglary. He has been bailed while investigations continue.

A force spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following a burglary at the home of an England cricketer.

"Officers continue to appeal for information and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 543 of October 17."