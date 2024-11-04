Winnie Griffiths and Violet Taylor were the longed-for first baby girls in their families, both little sisters to two older brothers.

Born within months of each other in 2022, Winnie from Llanelli and Violet from Caerphilly were adored by their parents and wider families.

Both girls became increasingly unwell and were diagnosed with rare genetic conditions.

In late summer last year, they died within weeks of each other at Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

The families have now shared their stories - including how they became friends - to support Tŷ Hafan’s When Your World Stops appeal.

Anton, a baker and the father of Arthur, Henry, and Winnie, said: "We first met in the relatives room in paediatric intensive care in hospital in Cardiff.

"There were so many parallels between our family and James and Emily’s family, but that was no comfort.

"I just remember thinking, 'Don't let it be the same thing happening to them as is happening to us.'"

Emily, a civil servant and the mother of Theo, Logan, and Violet, said: "Comfort isn't the right word.

"We weren't glad Candice and Anton were going through what they were going through at all."

Winnie's parents were informed that their daughter had Alexander Disease and was rapidly deteriorating.

She was transferred to Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice on July 6, 2023, and died in her mother's arms the following day.

Violet, who had been diagnosed with the rare genetic disease TBCK, was moved to Tŷ Hafan for end-of-life care in mid-August the same year.

She died in Emily's arms on August 24.

Emily said: "Violet told us in her own way that this is where she wanted to be.

"We heard her giggle for the first time in months and her smiles were constant."

The appeal, which launched on November 4 and runs until December 8, aims to raise £75,000 to help families following the death of their child.

Donations can be made on the Tŷ Hafan website.