Officers on patrol on Llanwern Road seized crack cocaine, cocaine, a quantity of cash, and mobile phones whilst out on patrol yesterday (October 31st).

Drugs seized by Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police) Two men from Newport, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine, possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Both men remain in police custody as an investigation continues.

Police also recovered a large quantity of cash, further mobile phones, a weighing scales and high-value clothing, including designer sunglasses, aftershave and trainers, after searching a residential address on Jenkins Street, Lliswerry.

Drugs seized by Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police) Sergeant Chris Hopkin said: “We are determined to identify, pursue, and disrupt organised crime groups in Newport and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“We encourage anyone with concerns over illegal drugs in their area to get in touch with us immediately, so that we can take action.”

Gwent Police have asked anyone with information that could help this investigation, to contact them via their website, or call quoting log 2400363126.