An information day held by Newport 50 Plus Forum has been hailed as a great success.
The Older People’s Commissioner Rhian Bowen-Davies was among guests and spoke of her Intentions of bettering the lives for senior citizens in Wales.
Organisations at the event included Age Cymru, Newport Access Group, Pride in Pill, Newport City Homes, Gwent Police, and University of the Third Age.
Also there were Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, Newport Mayor Cllr Ray Mogford, Newport City Council Leader Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, Cllr Kate Thomas, Cllr Phill Hourahine, and Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of Newport Council’s opposition.
The Commissioner had conversations with all of the stall holders including Chris Hodson representing The Alzheimer’s Society.
Jessica Morden bought a bag from ResponsABLE assistance made by disabled people and their families in Makueni County, Kenya.
ResponsABLE assistance is a voluntary run not-for-profit organisation.
Its Fursa initiative in the Kibwezi region of Kenya has been running since 2019.
Fursa (meaning opportunity in Swahili) is an initiative to assist poverty stricken disabled people and their families to create their own enterprises to sustain their livelihoods.
The Newport Veterans Hub, which attended the event, expressed a wish to help with the maintenance of war graves in Newport’s cemeteries which are not already maintained by The Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
It is an issue Newport 50 Plus Forum has been trying to resolve for a number of months.
