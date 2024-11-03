A total of £350,182 is being allocated from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund to eight organisations as part of an effort by Torfaen Borough Council to support charities and community groups becoming social enterprises.

Ponthir Village Hall, Mentroar a newly formed CIC or Community Interest Company offering mentorship through sport to youngsters with behavioural and emotional challenges, and Llanyravon Manor Farm, that has also established a CIC, were all awarded the maximum amounts they requested.

The Llanyravon venue has £49,880 to reopen its community tea rooms and host monthly markets to support community organisations. It aims to generate £30,000 profit in its first year with additional income from room hire and private events and will work with volunteers to restore its gardens and orchard.

Mentroar, was awarded £36,760, intends acquiring a permanent base and building on its core income of £18,000 provided by the Shared Prosperity Fund.

Ponthir Village Hall will also form a CIC and will receive £50,000 as it plans to become more commercially led. An upgrade will offer a full wedding venue, enhance its stage area so it can earn revenue from cinema and theatre performances, and establish a repair shop and community shop. Other revenue will come from hall hire, bar sales and wedding packages.

BB Sustainable Tourism intends opening a second retail shop in Blaenavon offering local and eco-conscious products, and provide wholesale options for business members as part of a circular economy where revenue is generated and spent locally. It was awarded £40,000.

Hope for the Community Project, is a secular scheme run by Sharon Full Gospel Church, was awarded £33,488 for its community grocery store and cafe.

Food waste programme Tasty Not Wasty has £35,000 to expand its community fridge and pay-as-you-feel cafe while mental health support group Torfaen Talks has £20,000 to offer pay-what-you-can counselling, mental health drop-in sessions, and group activities to reduce loneliness. It already produces a podcast and aims to generate advertising revenue from it as well as from counselling and training fees.

Education and training provider CCYP was awarded £50,000 to expand on its activities.