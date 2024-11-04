The metal frame marquee with white and clear sheeting was put up on a paved area opposite the Boat Inn in Chepstow, and next to the flood defence wall on the banks of the river Wye, but angered those who claimed it blocked access to the river bank.

Following complaints the landlady of the pub, Amanda Cooper, said she had kept a clear path to the steps built into the wall and which provide access to Chepstow Boat Club’s pontoon.

She had applied to Monmouthshire County Council, in February 2023, for planning permission to keep the marquee in place permanently on the area known as The Back. It had been put up in autumn 2020 when planning regulations were relaxed to support businesses during the covid pandemic.

More than 200 comments, both for and against the application, were made to the council which also owns the land and which is in the Chepstow conservation area following the original application.

After that was withdrawn Ms Cooper submitted a revised planning application, which was supported by an 850 signature petition, but in November last year the council refused to grant planning permission. There were 43 objections to the second application.

The council said the marquee was out of place and, in its current position, is an obstruction to people wishing to access the pontoon.

Ms Cooper has appealed against the refusal and a final decision will now have to be made by an inspector from Welsh planning body PEDW.