Torfaen Council hosted a care leavers conference at Torfaen Learning Zone in Cwmbran as part of National Care Leavers Week.

The week highlighted the achievements and challenges faced by care leavers across the country.

Around 30 young people participated in workshops where they engaged in creative activities, brainstorming ways to transform negative situations into positive outcomes.

The themed workshops were ‘In my mind’ - talking about thoughts and feelings, ‘Community’ – what makes a community thrive, and ‘Building blocks’ which focused on the foundations needed to build a positive future.

These sessions offered young people a platform to share their ideas and collaborate on solutions, which will be considered for future service design.

They were supported by professionals from various sectors and dedicated staff who have played a crucial role in helping them transition into adulthood with confidence and resilience.

Alfie, 17, from Cwmbran, said: "Being in care is not always a bad thing, as it gives us the support that not all children will get.

"For example, my young person’s adviser (YPA) supported me with an opportunity to study a Level 3 BTEC sports and coaching qualification at Cardiff City FC Community Foundation, and gain access to grants and bursaries."

Ellie, 19, from Pontypool, said: "If I had not received the support that I did, I would never be where I am today and would be in a much darker place.

"Being in care is nothing to be ashamed of, I’ve come to learn that some people just need extra support more than others, and that’s okay.

"My social worker has always been there for me, through my happiest and difficult moments, and I can’t thank her enough."

Councillor Richard Clark, Torfaen Council’s executive member for children, families and education, said: "This event is an important step for young people in care to feel supported through the transition from care into leading their own lives.

"It has been a privilege to hear directly from young people about their experiences, which will undoubtedly be used to help shape future provision."