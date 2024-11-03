The draw, which took place on Friday, November 1, 2024, saw ticket number 16331 in Bridgend win the first prize of £1,000.

A ticket from Abergavenny, number 500698, bagged the second prize of £500.

Third place went to Newport ticket 34832, winning £250.

The £50 fourth prize went to Newport ticket 500157.

20 tickets received £10: 00241, 03759, 05280, 07018, 14537, 15086, 15202, 26468, 28552, 30771, 45391, 66257, 69817, 88779, 100526, 102173, 102292, 102375, 102402, and 500710.

There is a £3,000 top prize for the Christmas raffle, a total of 24 cash prizes and two Christmas hampers.