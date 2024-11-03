The weekly winners of the St David's Hospice lottery have been revealed.
The draw, which took place on Friday, November 1, 2024, saw ticket number 16331 in Bridgend win the first prize of £1,000.
A ticket from Abergavenny, number 500698, bagged the second prize of £500.
Third place went to Newport ticket 34832, winning £250.
The £50 fourth prize went to Newport ticket 500157.
20 tickets received £10: 00241, 03759, 05280, 07018, 14537, 15086, 15202, 26468, 28552, 30771, 45391, 66257, 69817, 88779, 100526, 102173, 102292, 102375, 102402, and 500710.
There is a £3,000 top prize for the Christmas raffle, a total of 24 cash prizes and two Christmas hampers.
