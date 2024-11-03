David Sisman was found guilty for the murder of Lee Crewe at Newport Crown Court on Friday.

Gwent Police released the following statement:

"A Newport man is due to be sentenced for murder after he was found guilty by a jury at Newport Crown Court on Friday 1 November.

David Sisman, 21, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lee Crewe, 36, but the jury were unanimous in their guilty verdict.

Officers were called to Chepstow Road, Newport, on Tuesday 14 May after Lee was found unresponsive with serious injuries.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed that he had died.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said:

“Lee's life was tragically cut short as a direct result of Sisman's actions.

“We know this verdict will never bring Lee back, however, we hope this outcome brings some comfort to his family.

“I would like to pay tribute to the family and the incredible courage they have shown throughout this undoubtedly painful process.

“Our thoughts remain very much with them."

Sisman will receive his sentence at a later date."