The calendars cover Undy and Magor, Caldicot and Black Rock, and Chepstow.

The full-colour A3 calendars are being sold at £15 each, which includes a donation of £5 to Brain Tumour Research.

Larry Wilkie's calendars (Image: Submitted) Mr Wilkie, of Undy, said: "This is a charity close to our hearts, as my wife, Dot, had a successful brain tumour operation more than 20 years ago, and thankfully has made a full recovery. We know that so many others are affected by this as well.

"I have been producing calendars each year now since my first one which was the 2020 calendar produced to raise funds for the NHS. The idea came about because of the pressure they were under at the time.

"Since then I have sold nearly 2,000 calendars and raised just over £7,000 for various charities in that time, including Ready Steady Go, St David's Hospice Care, Velindre Cancer Centre and the NHS.

"I have been supported in my local communities by businesses which sell or display calendars on my behalf including Classic Hair Salon and Latte Art, Nathan James Estate Agents, and the Post Office in Chepstow.

"Each year I personally deliver all of the calendars, with much help from Dot, and it is lovely to meet people on the way around as I make my deliveries.

"I will be delivering these this year up until about December 20, and anybody interested in purchasing for this worthy cause can either find me on Facebook and send me a message or email me on larrywilkie@talktalk.net."

They can also be posted anywhere in the UK for an additional £3.

Larry said: "I would like to thank everybody that has supported me with this venture over the years, and for the lovely compliments on the calendars each year."