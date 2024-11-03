Works are scheduled to be carried out to Cardiff Road next week.

The works will include resurfacing of the road, replacement of defective kerbs, footways and traffic loops, and cleansing of the drainage system and will be split into two phases.

Phase one will see work take place around the Cardiff Road, Belle Vue Lane, Capel Crescent and Mendalgief Road interchange.

Work here will start on Monday, November 4. The interchange will be closed between the hours of 7pm and 5am, with work expected to last approximately five nights.

Cardiff Road Newport (Image: NQ) Phase two will see work take place along the A48 section of Cardiff Road, between the Pont Ebbw roundabout and junction 28 of the M4.

Work here will start on Monday, November 11. The road will be closed to all traffic between the hours of 8pm and 5am, with work expected to last approximately three nights.

Diversions routes will be in place during these works and will be signposted.

Residents are asked to consider their journeys during these times and make allowances for journey times and restrictions on parking.