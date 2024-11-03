TOMMIE KEENAN-PROSSER, 20, of Cold Mill Road, Newport was fined £440 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £176 surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

Their driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CHELSEA LEADER, 25, of Winding Wheel Lane, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEVEN THOMAS, 23, of Two Locks Road, Two Locks, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHAEL PARFITT, 66, of Swn Yr Afon Lane, Llechryd, Caerphilly must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 20mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

SEAN LEWIS, 27, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 costs for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

ALEXANDRA THOMAS, 30, of James Street, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 20mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SHAGUFTA NAZ, 41, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

Their driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

NATHAN PULLEN, 39, of Abertysswg Road, Rhymney, Caerphilly was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 costs and an £88 surcharge for driving while using a handheld mobile phone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

CAI CHURCHER, 24, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 20mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

GARETH LEAMAN, 36, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £198 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

DARREN MORGAN, 55, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

BARNEY CURNOCK, 50, of Pant, Merthyr Tydfil must pay £181 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.