The star recently announced that she was receiving palliative care and would be moving into a hospice.

In a statement, her manager Chris Davis said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client Doctor Janey Godley on 2nd November.

“Janey died peacefully in the wonderful Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow surrounded by her loved ones.

“She will be hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans.

“She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being ‘Janey’.”

I’m now at end of life care - palliative care-and will be going into a hospice for the foreseeable - thanks to everyone who sends me love and support- you’ve been amazing pic.twitter.com/6JZ6cwTFk2 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 25, 2024

The Glasgow-born comic was born in Glasgow in 1961, starting her stand-up career all the way back in 1994.

Soon after, she opted to use the stage name Janey Godley, legally changing it from Janey Storrie in 1995.

Of the decision, she said: "I don't want to be Janey Storrie anymore, because your family let me down, and I don't want to be Janey Currie because my family let me down.

“I'm going to use my middle name and legally become Janey Godley. The only family who haven't let me down are the Godleys because I don't know them."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she gained online attention for her spoof voice-over videos involving high-profile figures like then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In December 2020, the Royal Society of Edinburgh commended these clips of the COVID-19 briefings for helping to engage the public with the advice and warnings.

Beyond her comedy work, she has also undertaken a number of serious roles, including a short film series titled Alone.

She has also made a number of TV appearances in shows like River City, Have I Got News for You and Traces. She also appears in the film Wild Rose.