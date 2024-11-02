Zacharia (Zac) Green, 31, is missing from his home in Llanedeyrn in Cardiff.

Zac was last seen in Co-op, Swansea bus station, at around 7.25am on Tuesday October 29, 2024.

He can be seen in a picture from CCTV footage from this location shared by police.

In social media post, South Wales Police said: “We are very concerned for Zac’s wellbeing and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him or may know where he may be.”

If you have any information, please contact South Wales Police quoting the reference 2400358676.

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.