Lee Hammond, 41, says he is on a mission to save local pubs ‘one slice at a time’ with his Pizzas Saves Pubs Membership.

He says he is in talks with Chepstow pub to bring his pizzas which people have travelled hundreds of miles for to their customers.

He has run a pub in Gilwern, The Towpath Inn, for the past six years and says their New York and Detroit pizzas have been a big success.

He told the Argus: “Pizza is really working for us, we have New York and Detroit pizza.

“We have a real community pub, but we also have people travelling hundreds of miles to try it.

“We are looking to expand to other areas through pub groups. We are looking at a place in Chepstow.

He said he believes a menu doesn’t need to be complicated, and focusing on pizza has allowed them to create better ‘fresh’ food.

“It is all about the pub first and using pizza to make it thrive. I’m a big believer that the places that specialise can thrive.

“With the pub in Chepstow, we are looking to see if we can replicate what we have been able to do,” he said.

A positive reaction from locals

In a post in a Chepstow community Facebook page, he said:

“We are looking into bringing our world-class pizza and craft cocktails to Chepstow in the form of our unique pizza pun!

“While we specialise in pizza, we’re also passionate about the classic British pub experience – good beers on tap, a solid wine selection, and a space where everyone feels welcome.

“We are already in talks with a landlord here in town, but we want to hear from you directly: Have you been to the Towpath Inn?

"Would you like to see us rejuvenate a Chepstow pub with our pizza pub concept? If you haven’t tried us yet, here’s your chance!

“With our Pizza Saves Pubs membership, you can come and experience our p ub and pizza completely free.

“Join us on our mission to save local pubs one slice at a time. Comment below if you are interested in a free trial, and we’ll send you a link to join!

“Thanks to everyone who’s been part of the journey so far – let's see what we can create together in Chepstow.”

The post received lots of positive reactions from local residents in the comment section.

Charlie Harrison said: “Good luck to any business I say!

"We have a million coffee shops in Chepstow, and they are all always busy and there’s enough people to go around.

Good luck and as a local I will support you.

Dawn Jones said: “Definitely what’s not to like? Pizza, alcohol and of course supporting Chepstow business.”

Dave Barrow said: “Towpath Inn is fantastic, and the pizza is beautiful, definitely a thumbs up for having you in Chepstow.”

Chris Sull added: “Why not! Better than another pub closing. Good luck.”