The hardware shop Brynmawr DIY in the heart of the town centre has officially closed its doors.

In September, the store announced it would close on October 31 - which they said was ‘due to the current decline of the town’.

Their initial post received over 200 comments from people in the community expressing how sad they were to hear the news.

The stores closure was described as ‘the nail in the coffin’ for the town by one user in the comments section.

The family-run DIY store has officially ceased trading

In a post in a local Facebook group on November 1, Josh Warr, who ran the store with his parents, said:

“Unfortunately, Brynmawr DIY has now ceased trading, but just wanted to say thank you for everybody’s gifts, cards, and support on our last day.

“It was very much appreciated, and we will miss you all! Love from Andrew, Jayne, and Josh.”

A final farewell from their loyal customers in the community

The post received 62 comments from residents in the community wishing them a final farewell.

Louise Jane said: “Best of Luck to You. Thank you all for your support over the years.”

Joyce Congreve said: “Good luck, good health and enjoy your retirement. We will miss you all take care.”

Sarah Richards said: “I drove up town earlier and saw the shutters down.

"Very sad to see you’ve closed for good, you’ll certainly be missed. All the best to you all.”

Elaine G Phillips said: “You will be truly missed by all the community.

“We have come to the shop many times over the years and could always purchase the right item with your help and guidance.

“So sad to see you leave. Best of luck in your future adventures.”

Deb Pugh said: “Wishing you all every happiness for the future.

"You have been absolutely amazing over the years. Such a lovely family. Take care.”

Kylee Hillman said: “End of an era for you all. I wish you all the best.

“I'm going to miss you both popping in for a chat and supplies, all the best and good luck. Happy retirement Andrew.”

Gerwyn Jones said: “All the very best and thank you for your service in Brynmawr over the years.”

Alan Wheeler said: “Best of luck for the future.

I cannot thank you enough for the friendliness and warmth that you gave us all. All the best.”

Louise Jones said: “It is a very sad day for the town for sure. Always a smile for anyone.”

Simon Wilson said: “Gutted, I meant to pop in and say thanks to you all for the help over the years, sorry I didn’t make it in, but wish you all the very best in the future.”

Daniel McCarthy added: “Thanks for serving the community, great loss to the town. Best wishes all for your future.”