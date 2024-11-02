The pair have appeared on the commentary show since 2015 and have often received mixed opinions with some loving their dry sense of humour and wit while others say they ‘ruin’ the show.

In the most recent addition of Gogglebox, fans of the show described Mary and Giles as “utterly unbearable” and questioned why they are still on the Channel 4 show.

Fans call for Mary and Giles to be axed from Gogglebox

One viewer of Gogglebox took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts and express their displeasure at Mary and Giles appearing on the show weekly.

Sharing: “Hard not to hate Giles & Mary.

“At first they were just kooky & a bit weird, but now it's beyond utterly unbearable whenever they appear on screen.

“Every new season I pray they won't return, but then up they f*****g pop.”

Another Channel 4 viewer who is not a fan of Mary and Giles added: “How they are still on Gogglebox, we will never know.”

In previous weeks some viewers called for Mary to be removed over her dislike of the new Disney Plus show Rivals based on the Gilly Copper books.

Writing: “Shut up Mary. If you don't like it, don't watch it...in fact get off the show.”

RECOMMENDED READING

Raging Gogglebox fans call for 'joyless and horrible' show star to be axed

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb reveals why he quit Channel 4 show

Channel 4 Gogglebox fans divided over new family from Kent

While one more simply said: “PLEASE get rid of Gyles and Mary!”

However, not everyone dislikes the pair as some say they ‘love’ the couple: “I love Giles and Mary. The way she despairs with him is so funny.”

Another viewer said: “I love Giles and Mary! At least what comes out of their mouths is real and not thought about or scripted.”

Gogglebox airs every Friday on Channel 4 and All 4.