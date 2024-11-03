It is based on Delia Balmer’s memoir, Living with a Serial Killer, which writer Nick Stevens has adapted.

Anna Maxwell-Martin, known for her roles in Motherland, Line of Duty, and many others, portrays Delia, while Shaun Evans, known for his role as a young Inspector Morse in Endeavour, plays John Sweeney.

Viewers may be curious to learn what happened to Balmer and Sweeney after the incident, and where they are now.

What happened to Delia Balmer and John Sweeney?





Balmer and Sweeney first met in 1991 in a pub in Camden and began a relationship not long after that.

At the time Balmer was working as an agency nurse in London whilst Sweeney was a construction worker.

Sweeney eventually moved into Balmer's flat and over time his behaviour became increasingly aggressive and controlling.

Things came to a head when Sweeney viciously beat a man in Germany and Balmer tried to end the relationship.

Sweeney did eventually leave her flat and Balmer made a disturbing discovery of a bag with items like duct tape and surgical gloves under her bed.

Not long after, Sweeney then broke into her flat and held Balmer hostage for four days by tying her to her bed.

📺 Anna Maxwell and Shaun Evans discuss their new show #UntilIKillYou, starting Sunday at 9pm on STV and STV Player. pic.twitter.com/SDt7hn4phn — STV (@WeAreSTV) November 1, 2024

It was during this period that Sweeney confessed to murdering a woman called Melissa Halstead.

Halstead's remains had been found in a canal in Rotterdam in 1990, and police had not yet found the culprit, Yahoo News reports.

After holding Balmer hostage Sweeney was then arrested but was released on bail not long afterwards.

He then tried to kill Balmer with an axe but was stopped by a neighbour who defended her with a baseball bat.

Sweeney went on the run and during this time killed Paula Fields, with her remains being found in Regent's Canal in 2001.

Where are Delia Balmer and John Sweeney now?





Sweeney is currently in prison serving a whole life term for the murders of Melissa Halstead and Paula Fields.

TODAY: My guests are director Julia Ford & writer Nick Stevens from "Until I Kill You", the new ITV drama starting this Sunday.



And Manfred Mann's Mike D'Abo chats about The Sensational 60s Experience coming our way



📻 BBC Radio Kent | Surrey | Sussex https://t.co/SCkAV1Qm9E pic.twitter.com/4UapJQzISB — Adam Dowling (@adamdowling) November 1, 2024

It took six years for police to apprehend Sweeney after his attempted murder of Balmer, and he was given four life sentences for it.

However, it wasn't until 2010, whilst serving this sentence, that he was charged with the killings of Halstead and Fields through testimony that Balmer gave which helped connect the two murders.

He was found guilty of both crimes in 2011 and sentenced to life imprisonment. Authorities believe he may have killed three more women between 1970 and 1990, according to the BBC.

Nowadays, Balmer lives a relatively normal life, albeit one still impacted by the trauma of the incident.

Speaking with ITV about her life now she said: "I am a perfectionist but my life is opposite of perfect.

Recommended reading:

"I often suffer from depression and anxiety, afraid of life and afraid of the future, a compulsive worrier.

"When I look in the mirror I see a stranger. Certain physical pain, I will have for life. I am stuck. I cannot move on, and cannot go further. Fear holds me back from doing certain things.

"I live for travel, but it is has also become almost my only escape from reality. Ballet classes have always been an important part of my life."

Until I Kill You begins on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday, November 3