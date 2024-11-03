Well, now you can.

Across the UK, there are plenty of “set-jetting” tours you can embark on straight out of your favourite films and TV shows, thanks to Expedia.

Let’s take a look at how you can channel your inner Lady Danbury for the day or see the sights of Cushendun Caves, where Game of Thrones’ Melisandre “summoned the shadow assassin”.

Harry Potter - Warner Bros. Studio Tour (Leavesden)

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the magic of the wizarding world, with genuine sets and costumes from the famous Harry Potter films, an intricate model of Hogwarts and props like Hagrid's motorbike.

Also, discover special effects secrets of items like the invisibility cloak, check out the butterbeer and other interactive exhibits for a hands-on experience.

Book on Expedia.co.uk from £129 per person.

Bridgerton (Bath)

If you loved Bridgerton, this tour of Bath's filming locations is for you. Explore where key outdoor and interior scenes from Season 1 were shot, chosen for Bath's stunning architecture and period charm.

Dearest Gentle Reader, have you selected your best garments? Preparations for the Masquerade have begun… Bridgerton Season 4 is under way. pic.twitter.com/LU5yUYSGHX — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 28, 2024

Stops include the Featheringtons' home, Lady Danbury's residence, Modiste dressmakers, Gunter's Tea Shop, and the famous Royal Crescent.

Book on Expedia.co.uk from £220 per person.

Game of Thrones (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

Explore iconic Game of Thrones filming locations on this guided tour in Belfast.

Visit the Cushendun Caves, where Melisandre summoned the shadow assassin, and stroll through Carnlough, the real-life Braavos.

Recognise these famous caves in Northern Ireland? (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto) You can also walk along the Dark Hedges, known as the King’s Road, and see Ballintoy Harbour, the setting for Pyke and the Iron Islands.

The tour also includes a stop at the stunning Giant’s Causeway and visits to Bushmills Distillery, Dunluce Castle, and Carrickfergus Castle, offering something for both fans and history lovers.

Book on Expedia.co.uk starting at £24 per person.

Outlander (Scotland)

Experience the enchanting world of Outlander on an immersive tour in Scotland with Expedia.

Visit iconic locations including Midhope Castle, known as Lallybroch, and Blackness Castle, posed as Fort William, the foreboding headquarters of Jonathan Randall, known as "Black Jack".

Explore Linlithgow Palace, the setting for Wentworth Prison, and wander through the charming village of Culross, which doubles as Cranesmuir in the series.

Discover Falkland, the stand-in for Inverness, before enjoying stunning views of the Firth of Forth at South Queensferry.

Book on Expedia.co.uk starting at £60 per person – a link can be found above.