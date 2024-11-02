Police have just confirmed that 54-year-old Chris Ellery, last seen on his boat leaving a Pembrokeshire port on Wednesday, has been found.
A massive air,sea and land search has been taking place over the past two days as Mr Ellery's family and police made appeals for help in locating him
Dyfed-Powys Police have just said: "FOUND: Chris, reported missing in the Fishguard area, has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to all who shared the appeal"
We will bring you more on this story as it updates.
