Newsquest will not reveal the details of which two celebrities found themselves in the bottom two since these results have not been verified (and to not spoil tonight's programme).

Marking the first-ever Icons week, each celebrity danced to a song from an ‘icon’ including Taylor Swift’s Love Story (Taylor’s Version), Help! by The Beatles, Madonna’s Like a Pray and Faith by Georg Michael.

This week there was a draw for top place with both JB and Tasha scoring 39 for their dances.

Tasha and Aljaž danced the couple's choice to What About Us by P!nk and earned them three 10 and one nine for Craig Revel Horwood.

JB, who was partnered with Lauren Oakley after Amy Dowden was forced to miss a week as she recovered from a medical incident.

Together, dancing to a Bruno Mars Medley with their couple's choice, the pair also got 39 with three 10 and one nine also from Horwood.

The results show for Strictly was filmed on the same night as the live show but was aired on BBC One the following night.

However, that means that everyone in the crowd knows which celebrity is eliminated the day before the rest of the UK, which can mean spoiler leaks.

This week also saw a spoiler leak with the name of the celebrity leaving the show leaked online and leaving many Strictly fans devastated by the exit.

Sharing on social media, one fan said: “Actually so annoyed at this??? neither of the couples in the dance-off deserved to be there.”

Another added: “WOW! This one has made me really sad” while another fan shared a similar surprise: “Wow I didn’t see this one coming at all.”

However, others were not too surprised: “Not really shocked by the result, but I don’t think the right people were in the bottom two at all.”

So far the celebrities eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2024 are:

Tom Dean

Toyah Willcox

Nick Knowles

Paul Merson

Dr Punam Krishan

You can watch the Strictly Come Dancing results show tonight (Sunday, November 3) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.20pm.