He made his last appearance alongside his ex-husband Daniel Lustig earlier in the year.

Throughout his time on the show, Stephen also shared his Gogglebox sofa with his late mum Pat and friend Chris Ashby-Steed.

Ahead of appearing on Celebs Go Dating, Stephen explained he was "getting bored of his own jokes".

He said: "I thought, ‘I just can’t go back [to Gogglebox], I’m sick of it'."

Speaking to The Mirror, he added: "I got to the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox. I started feeling like Ken Barlow... there from day one.

“I was churning out the same old sh**. I’d say to the guys, ‘sorry, you’ll have heard this 10 times before...’ I don’t know why they’ve not cottoned on. When I shoved the doughnut in my mouth and swallowed... I must have done that four times. It made it on every time.”

He went on to say: "A lot has happened over the last six months.

“I left Gogglebox, left my husband, lost both parents. Broke my ankle doing Dancing on Ice. It’s a lot to deal with and I’m making these big decisions.”

Recommended reading:

Announcing his departure from Gogglebox in 2023, Stephen said in a statement on Instagram: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

“We are also thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all your love & support over the years.”