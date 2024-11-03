A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Following an investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times in September 2023, the Met received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country.

"A file of evidence has now been passed to the CPS for their consideration.

"As part of the investigation, a man in his 40s has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions.

"These interviews related to a number of non-recent sexual offences which are alleged to have taken place both in and outside of London.

"Officers continue to support the CPS as part of their investigation."

According to Sky News, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, added: "We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward.

"We are committed to investigating sexual offences, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place."

Brand has denied the allegations against him and said his relationships were "always consensual".

Allegations against Russell Brand came to light after a joint investigation by The Times and the Channel 4 programme Dispatches.