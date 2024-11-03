Last night (Saturday 2nd November) people from across Wales came together to show

their support for the Armed Forces community at the Royal British Legion’s Wales

Festival of Remembrance.

For the first time, the event took place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales in Newport.

Hosted by the well-known broadcaster Sian Lloyd, the event reflected the poignant

anniversaries this year, including the 80th anniversary of D-Day, 25 years since the end

of the war in Kosovo and 10 years since the end of UK operations in Afghanistan.

Musical Theatre group The Welsh of West End performing at the Remembrance event in the ICC Newport (Image: Amy Mills)

In addition, a special tribute marked 80 years since the liberation of ‘s-Hertogenbosch in

the Netherlands by the Royal Welsh Regiment.

The audience was entertained with performances from musical theatre sensation

Welsh of the West End and classically trained soprano Laura Sidney.

Choral numbers were performed by Barry Male Voice Choir, Cardiff Military Wives Choir Caerdydd and Bristol Military Wives Choir, all accompanied by the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh.

Cops of Drums of the Royal Welsh performing at the Remembrance event in the ICC Newport (Image: Amy Mills)

Jim Miller and John Fiddler, both D-Day veterans based in Wales, were guests of honour

and received a warm welcome from the audience which included The Rt Hon Jo Stevens

– Secretary of State for Wales, Huw Irranca-Davies MS – Deputy First Minister, Brigadier

Robert Aitken CBE – Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Colonel James Phillips – Veterans’

Commissioner for Wales and many senior service personnel who were in attendance.

Cardiff Military Wives Choir Caerdydd, Barry Male Voice Choir, The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums and Bristol Military Wives Choir perform (Image: Amy Mills)

Philippa Rawlinson, Director of Remembrance at the RBL said: “In a year when we’re

marking significant 80th Second World War anniversaries, it’s important we also take time to remember the service and sacrifices of more recent conflicts and the younger

generation of the Armed Forces community.

"Events like the Royal British Legion’s Wales Festival of Remembrance provide an opportunity to both honour the memories of those who have served in our Armed Forces in the past, whilst remembering those still serving today who protect our democratic freedoms and the way of life we all enjoy."

To find out more or to donate to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, please visit

rbl.org.uk

